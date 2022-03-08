How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Detroit, Phoenix, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Detroit and Phoenix, you can also stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Coyotes visit the Red Wings after Keller's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (16-35-4, eighth in the Central) vs. Detroit Red Wings (24-26-6, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host Arizona after Clayton Keller scored two goals in the Coyotes’ 8-5 victory against the Senators.

The Red Wings are 16-11-3 at home. Detroit averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 91 total minutes.

The Coyotes have gone 7-15-3 away from home. Arizona averages 11.3 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

Arizona defeated Detroit 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marc Staal leads the Red Wings with a plus-10 in 49 games this season. Dylan Larkin has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Keller leads the Coyotes with 51 points, scoring 23 goals and collecting 28 assists. Nick Schmaltz has nine goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, three penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Coyotes: Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Liam O’Brien: out (upper-body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body), Andrew Ladd: out (lower body).