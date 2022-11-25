How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on November 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona Extra, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Extra, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Phoenix, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Coyotes visit the Red Wings after Crouse's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Detroit Red Wings after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes’ 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Detroit has a 6-2-2 record in home games and a 7-5-4 record overall. The Red Wings have gone 2-3-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Arizona has a 6-8-1 record overall and a 6-7-1 record on the road. The Coyotes are 2-5-2 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Friday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Coyotes won 9-2 in the last meeting. Crouse led the Coyotes with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has nine goals and 14 assists for the Red Wings. Dominik Kubalik has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has seven goals and 12 assists for the Coyotes. Crouse has scored six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.6 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

Coyotes: Juuso Valimaki: day to day (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Josh Brown: day to day (upper body).