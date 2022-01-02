How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on January 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Boston, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Boston visits Detroit following overtime win

Boston Bruins (15-10-2, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-14-3, fourth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +119, Bruins -142; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host Boston after the Bruins defeated Buffalo 4-3 in overtime.

The Red Wings have gone 4-4-2 against division opponents. Detroit is first in the Eastern Conference with 4.8 assists per game, led by Lucas Raymond averaging 0.6.

The Bruins are 7-3-1 against opponents from the Atlantic. Boston averages 8.3 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 38 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 30, Detroit won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 29 total points for the Red Wings, 15 goals and 14 assists. Pius Suter has six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 11 goals and has 29 points. Patrice Bergeron has 7 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: out (covid-19), Robby Fabbri: out (covid-19).

Bruins: Anton Blidh: out (covid-19).