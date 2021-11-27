How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on November 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Buffalo, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Sabres visit the Red Wings after Thompson's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres (8-10-2, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (9-9-3, fourth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -180, Sabres +150; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Detroit Red Wings after Tage Thompson scored two goals in the Sabres’ 4-1 win against the Canadiens.

The Red Wings are 2-4-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Detroit leads the Eastern Conference with 4.9 assists per game, led by Lucas Raymond averaging 0.6.

The Sabres are 3-3-1 against the rest of their division. Buffalo is ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Thompson with 10.

Detroit defeated Buffalo 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 6. Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals for the Red Wings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 10 goals and has 18 points. Raymond has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Thompson has 15 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling five assists for the Sabres. Jeff Skinner has five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Joe Veleno: day to day (upper body), Danny DeKeyser: day to day (covid-19 protocol).

Sabres: Craig Anderson: day to day (upper body), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).