How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on November 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Sabres face the Red Wings in Atlantic Division action

Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division foes meet when the Detroit Red Wings play the Buffalo Sabres.

Detroit has gone 7-5-4 overall with a 1-3-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have gone 5-0-3 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Buffalo is 7-9-0 overall and 3-6-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Sabres have given up 57 goals while scoring 59 for a +2 scoring differential.

The teams play Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Sabres won the last matchup 8-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has nine goals and 15 assists for the Red Wings. Filip Hronek has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has scored 14 goals with 14 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

Sabres: Jacob Bryson: out (undisclosed), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed).