 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on November 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Detroit, Buffalo, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Sabres face the Red Wings in Atlantic Division action

Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division foes meet when the Detroit Red Wings play the Buffalo Sabres.

Detroit has gone 7-5-4 overall with a 1-3-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have gone 5-0-3 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Buffalo is 7-9-0 overall and 3-6-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Sabres have given up 57 goals while scoring 59 for a +2 scoring differential.

The teams play Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Sabres won the last matchup 8-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has nine goals and 15 assists for the Red Wings. Filip Hronek has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has scored 14 goals with 14 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

Sabres: Jacob Bryson: out (undisclosed), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.