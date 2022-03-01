How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on March 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Raleigh, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Detroit hosts Carolina after Raymond's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (37-11-4, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (23-24-6, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit Detroit after Lucas Raymond scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 10-7 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Red Wings are 15-11-2 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 91 total minutes.

The Hurricanes are 19-7-3 in Eastern Conference play. Carolina ranks sixth in the league recording 9.6 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.1 assists.

Carolina knocked off Detroit 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 16. Nino Niederreiter scored two goals for the Hurricanes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 55 points, scoring 26 goals and adding 29 assists. Moritz Seider has one goal and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 32 total assists and has 55 points. Andrei Svechnikov has six goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Hurricanes: Brendan Smith: out (upper-body), Tony DeAngelo: out (midsection).