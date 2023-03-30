Where to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on March 30, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Detroit, Raleigh, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+ and Hulu, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN like Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports South.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Raleigh, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Red Wings host the Hurricanes after Perron's hat trick

Carolina Hurricanes (47-17-9, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (32-32-9, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Carolina Hurricanes after David Perron’s hat trick against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Red Wings’ 7-4 win.

Detroit is 32-32-9 overall and 18-15-4 in home games. The Red Wings have an 8-8-6 record in games decided by a goal.

Carolina is 47-17-9 overall and 22-7-6 on the road. The Hurricanes have a +48 scoring differential, with 237 total goals scored and 189 allowed.

The teams square off Thursday for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won 1-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perron has 19 goals and 28 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Martin Necas has scored 27 goals with 41 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Filip Zadina: day to day (lower body), Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Ville Husso: day to day (lower body), Ben Chiarot: out (upper body), Robby Fabbri: day to day (lower body).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Stefan Noesen: day to day (lower body), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee).