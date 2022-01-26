How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on January 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks

When: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: TNT

In Detroit, Chicago, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Chicago takes on Detroit, looks to break 4-game skid

Chicago Blackhawks (15-20-7, seventh in the Central) vs. Detroit Red Wings (18-18-6, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago aims to break its four-game skid when the Blackhawks take on Detroit.

The Red Wings are 13-6-3 on their home ice. Detroit is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Blackhawks are 7-12-4 in road games. Chicago averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Kirby Dach leads the team serving 33 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 24, Detroit won 6-3. Lucas Raymond recorded three goals for the Red Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 19 goals and has 36 points. Dylan Larkin has four goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 24 goals and has 33 points. Dominik Kubalik has three goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (covid-19).

Blackhawks: None listed.