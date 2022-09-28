 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings Preseason Game Live Online on September 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Extra. This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only Live TV Streaming Service to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Chicago, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

