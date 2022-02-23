How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on February 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Denver, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Detroit hosts Colorado after shootout win

Colorado Avalanche (36-10-4, first in the Central) vs. Detroit Red Wings (23-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Colorado Avalanche after the Red Wings beat New York 3-2 in a shootout.

The Red Wings are 15-9-3 at home. Detroit is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 29.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Avalanche are 15-7-2 in road games. Colorado leads the Western Conference with 43 power-play goals, led by Mikko Rantanen with 11.

In their last matchup on Dec. 10, Colorado won 7-3. Devon Toews recorded a team-high 3 points for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 26 goals, adding 26 assists and recording 52 points. Tyler Bertuzzi has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 26 goals and has 59 points. Cale Makar has two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, four penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Gustav Lindstrom: day to day (undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal).