How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Detroit Red Wings Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Monday, January 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Detroit and NBC Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
- When: Monday, January 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST
- TV: Fox Sports Detroit (Detroit) and NBC Sports Network (Columbus & National)
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Detroit, the game will be streamed exclusively on Fox Sports Detroit, which is only available to stream with AT&T TV “Choice Plan. The game will be available nationally on NBC Sports Network, including in the Columbus area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The NBCSN broadcast will be blacked out in the Detroit-area.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
