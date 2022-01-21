How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on January 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Dallas, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Dallas visits Detroit after Seguin's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (19-16-2, sixth in the Central) vs. Detroit Red Wings (18-17-5, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -100, Stars -120; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host Dallas after Tyler Seguin scored two goals in the Stars’ 5-4 victory over the Sabres.

The Red Wings are 13-6-2 at home. Detroit ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Stars are 5-12-1 on the road. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by Jason Robertson with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, Dallas won 5-2. Robertson scored a team-high two goals for the Stars in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 36 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 18 assists. Tyler Bertuzzi has five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 16 goals and has 40 points. Robertson has 13 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .874 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (covid-19).

Stars: Jason Robertson: day to day (lower body), Alexander Radulov: out (covid-19).