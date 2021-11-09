How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Edmonton Oilers to visit Detroit Red Wings Tuesday

By The Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers (9-1-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Detroit Red Wings (6-5-2, third in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +153, Oilers -184; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Edmonton Oilers.

Detroit finished 19-27-10 overall with a 12-11-5 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Red Wings scored 17 power play goals with an 11.4% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Edmonton finished 35-19-2 overall with a 19-7-2 record on the road a season ago. The Oilers averaged 3.3 goals on 29.9 shots per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: day to day (personal).

Oilers: Devin Shore: out (lower-body).