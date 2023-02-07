Where to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on February 7, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Edmonton Oilers

You can’t normally watch Red Wings games on Hulu since they don’t carry Bally Sports Detroit, but this is an exception. That’s because this is one of 55+ games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Detroit and throughout the country without local blackouts.

While the game is available on ESPN+, it doesn’t have a free trial. It is also streaming on all Hulu plans, meaning you can stream with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

While you can’t watch Red Wings/Oilers with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

The Detroit Red Wings will have three games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Flyers will have four telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,050+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (the new name for NHL.TV) with your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Oilers visit the Red Wings after Barrie's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (28-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-19-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Detroit Red Wings after Tyson Barrie’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Oilers’ 7-3 win.

Detroit is 21-19-8 overall and 12-10-3 in home games. The Red Wings have conceded 157 goals while scoring 144 for a -13 scoring differential.

Edmonton is 28-18-4 overall and 15-7-1 in road games. The Oilers have scored 187 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank second in NHL play.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has scored 15 goals with 28 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has scored 29 goals with 47 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has eight goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Oilers: 7-1-2, averaging 4.5 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Mark Pysyk: out (achilles).

Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Kailer Yamamoto: out (undisclosed), Stuart Skinner: day to day (illness).