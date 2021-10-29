 Skip to Content
How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on October 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers

In Detroit, Miami, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Miami, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+ and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

All Live TV Streaming Options

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Florida Panthers visit Detroit to take on the Red Wings

By The Associated Press

Florida Panthers (7-0-0, first in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-2-1, second in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +155, Panthers -187; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Florida Panthers.

Detroit finished 19-27-10 overall with a 12-11-5 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Red Wings scored 125 total goals last season, 17 on power plays.

Florida went 37-14-5 overall with a 17-9-2 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Panthers scored 39 power play goals with a 20.5% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.
Panthers: Anton Lundell: day to day (undisclosed).

