How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on October 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Florida Panthers visit Detroit to take on the Red Wings

By The Associated Press

Florida Panthers (7-0-0, first in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-2-1, second in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +155, Panthers -187; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Florida Panthers.

Detroit finished 19-27-10 overall with a 12-11-5 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Red Wings scored 125 total goals last season, 17 on power plays.

Florida went 37-14-5 overall with a 17-9-2 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Panthers scored 39 power play goals with a 20.5% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Panthers: Anton Lundell: day to day (undisclosed).