How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on April 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers

When: Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Detroit, Miami, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Florida plays Detroit, aims for 10th straight win

Florida Panthers (53-15-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (29-36-10, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +262, Panthers -338; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: Florida heads into a matchup against Detroit as winners of nine games in a row.

The Red Wings are 19-19-5 in conference play. Detroit averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

The Panthers are 15-2-2 against Atlantic opponents. Florida is the league leader with 7.1 assists per game, led by Claude Giroux averaging 1.1.

Florida beat Detroit 6-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 5. Anton Lundell scored two goals for the Panthers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marc Staal leads the Red Wings with a plus-three in 66 games this season. Lucas Raymond has five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jonathan Huberdeau has 108 total points while scoring 30 goals and totaling 78 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Panthers: 9-1-0, averaging 4.9 goals, eight assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (illness), Givani Smith: out (undisclosed).

Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).