How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on February 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Los Angeles, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Red Wings host the Kings following overtime victory

Los Angeles Kings (23-16-7, third in the Pacific) vs. Detroit Red Wings (20-20-6, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Los Angeles Kings after the Red Wings took down Anaheim 2-1 in overtime.

The Red Wings are 14-8-3 at home. Detroit is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 29.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Kings are 10-6-5 in road games. Los Angeles is 30th in the NHL with 35.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 8, Los Angeles won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moritz Seider leads the Red Wings with 25 assists and has 29 points this season. Tyler Bertuzzi has eight assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 27 total assists and has 41 points. Alex Iafallo has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (covid-19).

Kings: Matt Roy: out (covid-19).