How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on October 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, October 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV no longer carry Bally Sports RSNs, these are your only ways to watch Red Wings and Kings games all season long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Los Angeles, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Price: $89.99

Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Los Angeles visits Detroit after Kempe's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Detroit Red Wings after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings’ 7-6 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and 18-16-7 in home games last season. The Red Wings had a 16.3% power play success rate last season, scoring 37 goals on 227 chances.

Los Angeles went 44-27-11 overall and 25-13-7 on the road a season ago. The Kings had a 15.7% power play success rate last season, scoring 39 goals on 248 chances.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Seth Barton: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (illness).