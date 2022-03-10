How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild (32-19-3) aim to hold onto a Western Conference playoff spot this month after winning only three games in February, when they visit the Detroit Red Wings (24-26-6).

Minnesota Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Minnesota visits Detroit after Fiala's 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (33-19-3, third in the Central) vs. Detroit Red Wings (24-27-6, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Detroit Red Wings after Kevin Fiala scored two goals in the Wild’s 5-2 victory against the Rangers.

The Red Wings are 16-12-3 at home. Detroit averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 91 total minutes.

The Wild have gone 16-13-2 away from home. Minnesota leads the Western Conference shooting 11.4% and averaging 3.7 goals on 32.4 shots per game.

In their last matchup on Feb. 14, Minnesota won 7-4. Matt Boldy recorded a team-high 4 points for the Wild.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 57 points, scoring 27 goals and collecting 30 assists. Moritz Seider has 12 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kirill Kaprizov has 71 total points while scoring 28 goals and totaling 43 assists for the Wild. Fiala has 14 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.7 goals per game with an .856 save percentage.

Wild: 3-7-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Wild: None listed.