How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on October 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Minneapolis, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Minnesota Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Detroit takes on Minnesota in a non-conference matchup

Minnesota Wild (3-3-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-2-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild take the ice in an out-of-conference matchup.

Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home last season. The Red Wings committed 297 total penalties last season, averaging 3.6 per game and serving 8.9 penalty minutes per game.

Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 23-16-5 record on the road last season. The Wild scored 305 goals while allowing 249 for a +56 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Dylan Larkin: day to day (upper body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (upper-body).

Wild: Dakota Mermis: out (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway: out (upper-body).