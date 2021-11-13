How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Plus and Fox Sports Detroit Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Bertuzzi, Red Wings to host the Canadiens

By The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens (4-10-1, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-6-2, third in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -113, Canadiens -106; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Bertuzzi leads Detroit into a matchup with Montreal. He ranks 10th in the NHL with 15 points, scoring nine goals and recording six assists.

The Red Wings are 3-5-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Filip Hronek leads the team serving 22 total minutes.

The Canadiens are 2-2-0 against division opponents. Montreal is 31st in the league with 30.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.1 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 2, Montreal won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bertuzzi has 15 total points for the Red Wings, nine goals and six assists. Lucas Raymond has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Nicholas Suzuki has 14 total points while scoring four goals and totaling 10 assists for the Canadiens. Mike Hoffman has four goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Troy Stecher: day to day (undisclosed).

Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: day to day (upper body).