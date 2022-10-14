How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on October 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Montreal visits Detroit after Caufield's 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Cole Caufield scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and went 8-15-3 in Atlantic Division play last season. The Red Wings scored 227 goals while allowing 310 last season for a -83 goal differential.

Montreal went 10-13-3 in Atlantic Division games and had a 22-49-11 record overall last season. The Canadiens averaged 3.0 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 13.7% (34 total power-play goals).

Canadiens: 1-0-0, averaging 0.4 goals, 0.5 assists, 0.4 penalties and 0.8 penalty minutes while giving up 0.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Seth Barton: out (undisclosed), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles).

Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Michael Matheson: day to day (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).