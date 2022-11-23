How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on November 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, while in Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Nashville, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit 7-Day Free Trial $19.99 / month ballysports.com Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Nashville visits the Detroit after shootout win

Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Nashville Predators after the Predators beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout.

Detroit has a 5-2-2 record in home games and a 7-5-4 record overall. The Red Wings have gone 8-2-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Nashville has gone 3-5-0 in road games and 7-8-1 overall. The Predators have allowed 51 goals while scoring 41 for a -10 scoring differential.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Predators won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has scored eight goals with 14 assists for the Red Wings. David Perron has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Nino Niederreiter has nine goals and two assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, five penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).