How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on October 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Since Bally Sports Detroit is no longer on YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, or Sling TV, these are your only ways to watch Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and New York, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: New Jersey visits Detroit in Eastern Conference action

New Jersey Devils (3-3-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-0-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -110, Devils -110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils face off in Eastern Conference play.

Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record in home games last season. The Red Wings averaged 2.8 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 16.3% (37 total power-play goals).

New Jersey went 27-46-9 overall and 11-26-4 in road games last season. The Devils scored 245 total goals last season (3.0 per game on 31.2 shots per game).

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Seth Barton: out (undisclosed), Dylan Larkin: day to day (upper body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles).

Devils: Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).