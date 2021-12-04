How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on December 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Islanders games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and New York, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Detroit plays New York, seeks 5th straight victory

By The Associated Press

New York Islanders (5-10-3, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (12-9-3, third in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -102, Islanders -119; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against New York.

The Red Wings are 6-6-2 in conference play. Detroit ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by Moritz Seider with 0.6.

The Islanders are 1-8-1 in Eastern Conference play. New York scores 1.8 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Brock Nelson leads them with nine total goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 10 goals and has 21 points. Lucas Raymond has four goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Nelson has 11 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling two assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has three goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Islanders: 1-8-1, averaging one goal, 1.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Joe Veleno: day to day (upper body), Tyler Bertuzzi: day to day (health protocols).

Islanders: Brock Nelson: out (lower body).