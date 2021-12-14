How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on December 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Islanders games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and New York, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Detroit takes on New York, aims to end 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

New York Islanders (7-11-5, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-12-3, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +105, Islanders -125; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to end its three-game skid when the Red Wings play New York.

The Red Wings are 7-6-2 in conference play. Detroit is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 4.9 assists per game, led by Moritz Seider averaging 0.6.

The Islanders are 3-8-2 in Eastern Conference play. New York serves 11.8 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 53 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 4, Detroit won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with a plus-nine in 20 games this season. Dylan Larkin has 8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with nine goals and has 11 points. Mathew Barzal has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Islanders: 2-5-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi: day to day (health protocols), Marc Staal: out (covid-19).

Islanders: None listed.