How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and New York, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: New York brings 5-game win streak into matchup against Detroit

New York Islanders (7-4-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (5-3-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record in home games last season. The Red Wings scored 227 goals while giving up 310 for a -83 goal differential last season.

New York had a 37-35-10 record overall and a 17-19-5 record on the road last season. The Islanders committed 3.5 penalties per game and served 8.9 penalty minutes per game last season.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Islanders won the previous matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominik Kubalik has scored four goals with eight assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Brock Nelson has scored five goals with eight assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (upper-body).

Islanders: None listed.