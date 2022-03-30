 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on March 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers

In Detroit, New York, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Detroit takes on New York, seeks to stop 3-game slide

New York Rangers (43-19-5, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (26-32-8, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +158, Rangers -186; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its three-game slide with a victory over New York.

The Red Wings are 17-15-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

The Rangers are 11-6-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New York is ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.2 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.2 assists.

In their last meeting on Feb. 17, Detroit won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moritz Seider leads the Red Wings with 37 assists and has 42 points this season. Jakub Vrana has six goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Artemi Panarin has 77 total points while scoring 17 goals and totaling 60 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 4.7 goals per game with an .869 save percentage.

Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (upper body), Marc Staal: day to day (undisclosed), Givani Smith: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers: Ryan Strome: day to day (lower body).

