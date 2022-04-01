How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on April 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra or Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators games all year long.

What is Bally Sports Extra?

Unlike Bally Sports, most games that air on Bally Sports Extra won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on Bally Sports Extra in the Bally Sports App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, offers your local Bally Sports RSN, you are also eligible to stream Bally Sports Extra.

In some cases, Bally Sports Extra will be available as an overflow channel in your guide, or simulcast on a Sinclair-owned local affiliate network.

How to Stream Bally Sports Extra?

If you don't have a cable or satellite package, you can sign-up for DIRECTV STREAM

Once signed up, go to the Bally Sports App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer

Log-in with your streaming (e.g. DIRECTV log-in) or cable credentials

Once authenticated, games on Bally Sports Extra will show as available on your Bally Sports App

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Ottawa Senators vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Red Wings face the Senators on 4-game slide

Ottawa Senators (23-37-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (26-32-9, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to stop its four-game skid when the Red Wings take on Ottawa.

The Red Wings are 17-15-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

The Senators are 5-11-2 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 28 goals and has 62 points. Jakub Vrana has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Tkachuk has 47 total points while scoring 23 goals and totaling 24 assists for the Senators. Josh Norris has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-5-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (upper body), Givani Smith: day to day (undisclosed).

Senators: Matt Murray: out (neck).