 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

Ottawa Senators vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Detroit hosts Ottawa after Vrana's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (26-40-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-34-10, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Ottawa Senators after Jakub Vrana scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Red Wings are 7-11-3 against division opponents. Detroit averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the NHL. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

The Senators are 16-21-5 in conference games. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 113 total minutes.

In their last matchup on April 3, Ottawa won 5-2. Josh Norris recorded a team-high 3 points for the Senators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 68 total points for the Red Wings, 31 goals and 37 assists. Vrana has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Norris leads the Senators with 32 goals and has 48 points. Mathieu Joseph has seven assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: day to day (upper body), Givani Smith: out (undisclosed).

Senators: Drake Batherson: day to day (illness), Matt Murray: out (neck), Tim Stutzle: day to day (knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.