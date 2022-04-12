How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Ottawa Senators vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Detroit hosts Ottawa after Vrana's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (26-40-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-34-10, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Ottawa Senators after Jakub Vrana scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Red Wings are 7-11-3 against division opponents. Detroit averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the NHL. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

The Senators are 16-21-5 in conference games. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 113 total minutes.

In their last matchup on April 3, Ottawa won 5-2. Josh Norris recorded a team-high 3 points for the Senators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 68 total points for the Red Wings, 31 goals and 37 assists. Vrana has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Norris leads the Senators with 32 goals and has 48 points. Mathieu Joseph has seven assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: day to day (upper body), Givani Smith: out (undisclosed).

Senators: Drake Batherson: day to day (illness), Matt Murray: out (neck), Tim Stutzle: day to day (knee).