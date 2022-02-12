How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Philadelphia, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Philadelphia faces Detroit on 7-game road slide

Philadelphia Flyers (15-23-8, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-21-6, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits Detroit looking to break its seven-game road slide.

The Red Wings are 13-10-2 in conference matchups. Detroit averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the NHL. Givani Smith leads the team serving 87 total minutes.

The Flyers are 5-17-5 in conference play. Philadelphia averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 51 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 24 goals and has 46 points. Tyler Bertuzzi has eight assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 21 total assists and has 36 points. Cam Atkinson has 8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Flyers: 2-7-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Filip Hronek: out (covid-19).

Flyers: Wade Allison: out (knee), Patrick Brown: out (knee).