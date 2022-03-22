How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on March 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Philadelphia, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Flyers visit the Red Wings after Hayes' 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (20-31-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (25-30-7, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the Detroit Red Wings after Kevin Hayes scored two goals in the Flyers’ 2-1 win against the Islanders.

The Red Wings are 16-13-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

The Flyers are 5-11-4 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Philadelphia is last in the Eastern Conference averaging just 6.7 points per game. Cam Atkinson leads the team with 47 total points.

In their last meeting on Feb. 12, Detroit won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 27 goals and has 59 points. Moritz Seider has five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Atkinson leads the Flyers with a plus-seven in 62 games this season. Hayes has four goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-7-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.7 goals per game with an .874 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, four penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.