How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

What is Bally Sports Extra?

Unlike Bally Sports, most games that air on Bally Sports Extra won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on Bally Sports Extra in the Bally Sports App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, offers your local Bally Sports RSN, you are also eligible to stream Bally Sports Extra.

In some cases, Bally Sports Extra will be available as an overflow channel in your guide, or simulcast on a Sinclair-owned local affiliate network.

How to Stream Bally Sports Extra?

If you don’t have a cable or satellite package, Click here to sign-up for DIRECTV STREAM

Once signed up, go to Bally Sports App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer

Log-in with your streaming (e.g. DIRECTV log-in) or cable credentials

Once authenticated, games on Bally Sports Extra will show as available on your Fox Sports GO/Bally Sports App

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Bally Sports Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Detroit plays Pittsburgh, aims to break home skid

Pittsburgh Penguins (44-23-11, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (30-38-10, sixth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Pittsburgh looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Red Wings are 20-21-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

The Penguins are 26-15-6 in conference play. Pittsburgh averages 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Mark Friedman leads the team averaging 0.4.

In their last meeting on March 27, Pittsburgh won 11-2. Evgeni Malkin recorded a team-high 4 points for the Penguins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 31 goals and has 69 points. Jakub Vrana has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Sidney Crosby has 81 total points while scoring 29 goals and totaling 52 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has seven assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: out for season (core), Alex Nedeljkovic: out (illness), Givani Smith: out (undisclosed).

Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (foot).