How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings Preseason Game Live Online on October 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, October 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Extra. This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or BS Detroit Extra, this is your only Live TV Streaming Service to stream Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

