How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on January 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and San Francisco, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: San Jose faces Detroit on 3-game road skid

San Jose Sharks (17-15-1, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-15-3, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose visits Detroit looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Red Wings are 11-5-2 at home. Detroit ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.7 assists per game, led by Lucas Raymond with 0.6.

The Sharks have gone 8-8-0 away from home. San Jose is 16th in the Western Conference with 29.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 30 points, scoring 15 goals and registering 15 assists. Moritz Seider has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 21 total assists and has 34 points. Tomas Hertl has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: out (covid-19), Robby Fabbri: out (covid-19).

Sharks: None listed.

