How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on March 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Tampa, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Tampa Bay takes on Detroit on 3-game losing streak

Tampa Bay Lightning (39-18-6, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (26-31-7, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay comes into the matchup against Detroit after losing three games in a row.

The Red Wings are 17-14-2 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

The Lightning are 11-6-1 in division matchups. Tampa Bay has scored 207 goals and ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with 28.

In their last meeting on March 4, Tampa Bay won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moritz Seider leads the Red Wings with 37 assists and has 42 points this season. Jakub Vrana has five goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Stamkos leads the Lightning with 67 points, scoring 28 goals and registering 39 assists. Victor Hedman has six goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Lightning: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.1 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Givani Smith: day to day (undisclosed), Filip Zadina: day to day (illness).

Lightning: None listed.