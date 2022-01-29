How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Red Wings host the Maple Leafs following shootout victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (26-10-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-19-6, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +178, Maple Leafs -220; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings defeated Pittsburgh 3-2 in a shootout.

The Red Wings have gone 6-5-2 against division opponents. Detroit ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 7-2-0 against the rest of their division. Toronto ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 25.

Toronto beat Detroit 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 20 goals, adding 18 assists and totaling 38 points. Dylan Larkin has four goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 43 points, scoring 25 goals and adding 18 assists. Alexander Kerfoot has nine assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (covid-19).

Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: day to day (concussion), Timothy Liljegren: day to day (undisclosed).