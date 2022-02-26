How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Matthews and the Maple Leafs visit the Red Wings

Toronto Maple Leafs (33-14-4, third in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (23-23-6, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Detroit. He currently ranks fourth in the league with 64 points, scoring 36 goals and recording 28 assists.

The Red Wings are 6-6-2 in division games. Detroit is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 29.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 8-3-0 against Atlantic teams. Toronto ranks 10th in the NHL with 34.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.5 goals.

In their last matchup on Jan. 29, Toronto won 7-4. Michael Bunting recorded a team-high 3 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 26 goals and has 54 points. Moritz Seider has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Mitch Marner leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-14 in 42 games this season. Matthews has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.