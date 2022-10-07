How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings Preseason Game Live Online on October 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Friday, October 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
- When: Friday, October 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?
For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.
For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.
However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Detroit
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Detroit
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-