How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on November 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit 7-Day Free Trial $19.99 / month ballysports.com Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout.

Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have a 7-2-2 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Toronto has a 3-1-0 record in Atlantic Division games and a 9-5-3 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a +four scoring differential, with 50 total goals scored and 46 given up.

The teams play Monday for the fifth time this season. The Maple Leafs won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominik Kubalik has nine goals and 12 assists for the Red Wings. David Perron has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has six goals and 21 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has scored seven goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-1-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

Maple Leafs: Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), T.J. Brodie: out (oblique), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Jordie Benn: out (upper body).