How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on November 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Las Vegas, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Detroit hosts Vegas after Bertuzzi's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights (6-5-0, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Detroit Red Wings (5-5-2, seventh in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +118, Golden Knights -140; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 4-3 overtime victory against the Sabres.

The Red Wings are 2-1-2 on their home ice. Detroit ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Moritz Seider with 0.8.

The Golden Knights are 4-2-0 on the road. Vegas averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Mark Stone leads the team averaging 0.5.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with a plus-10 in nine games this season. Lucas Raymond has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with 12 points, scoring five goals and collecting seven assists. Jonathan Marchessault has 6 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: day to day (personal).

Golden Knights: Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), William Karlsson: out (lower body).