How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on November 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Washington, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Detroit hosts Washington after Namestnikov's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Washington Capitals (6-2-4, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-2, first in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +113, Capitals -136; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Detroit after Vladislav Namestnikov scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 4-2 win against the Oilers.

The Red Wings are 3-4-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Tyler Bertuzzi with nine.

The Capitals are 2-1-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Washington leads the Eastern Conference with two shorthanded goals, led by Alex Ovechkin with one.

Detroit knocked off Washington 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bertuzzi has 15 total points for the Red Wings, nine goals and six assists. Lucas Raymond has 11 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 21 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 10 assists. Evgeny Kuznetsov has eight assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-2-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Troy Stecher: day to day (undisclosed).

Capitals: None listed.