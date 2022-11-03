How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on November 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Washington, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Washington visits Detroit in Eastern Conference action

Washington Capitals (5-4-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-3-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings and the Washington Capitals hit the ice in Eastern Conference action.

Detroit has a 4-3-2 record overall and a 3-1-1 record on its home ice. The Red Wings have gone 1-0-2 in games decided by a single goal.

Washington went 44-26-12 overall and 26-12-6 in road games last season. The Capitals committed 3.4 penalties per game and served 7.7 penalty minutes per game last season.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Capitals won the previous matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has five goals and six assists for the Red Wings. David Perron has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Dylan Strome has two goals and seven assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (upper-body).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), T.J. Oshie: out (lower body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), John Carlson: day to day (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).