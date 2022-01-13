How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on January 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Red Wings take on the Jets on 3-game losing streak

Winnipeg Jets (16-12-5, fifth in the Central) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-16-5, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit comes into the matchup against Winnipeg as losers of three in a row.

The Red Wings are 12-5-2 at home. Detroit ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 28.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Jets are 6-6-4 in road games. Winnipeg ranks eighth in the Western Conference recording 8.1 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.1 assists.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moritz Seider leads the Red Wings with 21 assists and has 24 points this season. Lucas Raymond has six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 19 goals and has 35 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has five goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: day to day (upper body).

Jets: Ville Heinola: out (covid-19 protocol), Kristian Reichel: out (covid-19 protocol), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (covid-19), Blake Wheeler: out (knee), Jansen Harkins: out (health protocols), Logan Stanley: out (covid-19 protocol), Nathan Beaulieu: out (covid-19 protocol), Dylan DeMelo: out (health protocols).