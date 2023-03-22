How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Atlanta Braves Spring Training Game Live Online on March 22, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming

Can the Braves keep their winning streak? We’ll see when the Detroit Tigers face the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports channels (Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service on DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Tigers vs. Atlanta Braves

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. In both markets, you can also find it on Bally Sports+ and Fubo.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Here are all the places you can watch the game and a little bit about each service. Below is also a quick background of today’s game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Atlanta Braves vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: March 22, 2023

The Braves have been on a winning streak as of late, having beat the Rays, the Twins, the Phillies, and the Red Sox over the past four games in the Spring Training 2023 Grapefruit League. The Tigers, on the other hand, have lost their last four games. This will be the second time they’ve met during the spring. The first game ended with the Braves crushing the Tigers 16-7.

Starting Pitchers:

Max Fried (Braves)

Matthew Boyd (Tigers)

Batting Leaders:

Matt Olsen (Braves): 6 HR, .438 AVG, 13 RBI

Parker Meadows (Tigers): 4 HR, .294 AVG, 8 RBI

The game will be played at Publix Field with great weather conditions (partly cloudy and 73º). Umpires have not been announced as of this morning.