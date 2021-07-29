MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on July 29, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles
- When: Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: MASN, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or MASN, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Alexander Wells (1-0, 4.36 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (5-5, 3.64 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)
LINE: Tigers -154, Orioles +134; over/under is 10 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Baltimore will meet on Thursday.
The Tigers are 28-22 in home games in 2020. Detroit is slugging .399 as a unit. Akil Baddoo leads the club with a .496 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.
The Orioles have gone 18-34 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .396 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a .542 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|MASN
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Detroit
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Detroit
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-