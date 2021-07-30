How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on July 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 30, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (5-10, 6.65 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (6-9, 4.43 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -147, Orioles +128; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Baltimore will meet on Friday.

The Tigers are 29-22 in home games in 2020. The Detroit offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a mark of .283.

The Orioles are 18-35 on the road. Baltimore has hit 115 home runs as a team this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with 19, averaging one every 19.6 at-bats.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-2. Casey Mize earned his sixth victory and Miguel Cabrera went 3-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI for Detroit. Alexander Wells registered his first loss for Baltimore.

Live TV Streaming Option