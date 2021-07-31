How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (4-3, 2.94 ERA, .87 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Tigers: Matt Manning (2-3, 6.00 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -108, Orioles -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Baltimore will meet on Saturday.

The Tigers are 29-23 on their home turf. Detroit has slugged .400 this season. Eric Haase leads the team with a mark of .547.

The Orioles are 19-35 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .396 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .544.

The Orioles won the last meeting 4-3. Matt Harvey earned his sixth victory and Pedro Severino went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI for Baltimore. Tarik Skubal registered his 10th loss for Detroit.

Live TV Streaming Option