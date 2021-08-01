MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on August 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-1, 3.10 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Tigers: Tyler Alexander (1-1, 4.80 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -134, Orioles +116; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to take on the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The Tigers are 29-24 in home games in 2020. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .309, led by Jeimer Candelario with a mark of .357.

The Orioles are 20-35 in road games. Baltimore has slugged .395 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .544.

The Orioles won the last meeting 5-2. John Means earned his fifth victory and Maikel Franco went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Baltimore. Matt Manning took his fourth loss for Detroit.

Live TV Streaming Option