How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on May 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 13, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN2≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN2, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers look to stop 3-game losing streak, take on the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (14-18, fourth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-23, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (2-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -146, Orioles +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will try to break their three-game losing streak when they take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Detroit has a 9-23 record overall and a 5-13 record in home games. The Tigers have a 3-5 record in games decided by one run.

Baltimore is 14-18 overall and 9-7 at home. The Orioles have gone 9-5 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson is sixth on the Tigers with four extra base hits (a double and three home runs). Jeimer Candelario is 11-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore with five home runs while slugging .457. Jorge Mateo is 9-for-38 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, .202 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.74 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (wrist), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Urias: day-to-day (undisclosed), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

